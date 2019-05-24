Over a Cup of Coffee: A baking mishap

I spent this past Saturday morning preparing for Sunday’s lunch branding — at least what I could get done early. I cooked pasta and boiled eggs. I made a gelatin salad. I decided to bake a banana cake, a family favorite, for dessert.

I got the cake pan ready. I preheated the oven. I mashed up the bananas in a big mixing bowl and then started adding ingredients. As I stirred up the batter, I wondered why it didn’t mix up as usual. I wondered if the bananas weren’t ripe enough or perhaps the oil, the last quarter of a cup in the bottle, was too thick. The batter seemed to be thin so I added a little flour. I ran over the ingredients for the recipe, shook my head, poured the batter into the pan, and put it in the oven.

I checked the cake once as it baked. It didn’t look like the usual banana cake. For one thing, it was more like a sheet cake. I let the cake finish baking and took it out of the oven to cool. Something was wrong; that was for sure.

I couldn’t help myself. I cut a little corner off the cake, even though it was still hot, and tasted it. It was more like a pudding. It was a while later that it dawned on me that I had forgotten to add the cake mix. I remembered thinking, when I mashed up the bananas, that I needed to go get the cake mix from the pantry, but I never did. I didn’t even think about it when I ran over the ingredients in my head.

Long story short — the cats got the banana pudding — and we didn’t have a dessert for branding lunch. I thought about driving into Craig to buy a dessert, but I had two other cooking mishaps that day, probably related to having too many things to think about with branding and all, so I decided if I attempted to drive into Craig, I’d probably have a flat tire.

Anyway, this week’s column features the recipe for Banana Pudding Cake, which is one of my favorite recipes. I’m repeating this recipe, but it’s worth it.

Banana Pudding Cake

2 small bananas, crushed

1 box yellow cake mix

1 (3-ounce) box instant banana cream pudding

4 eggs

1 cup water

¼ cup oil

½ cup chopped nuts

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine all ingredients. Beat 2 minutes on medium speed. Pour into a greased and floured 9×13-inch pan. Bake for 30 minutes or until cake tests done. Cool in pan for 15 to 20 minutes. Cake does not need frosting. Note: You may bake the cake in a 10-inch tube pan. If so, increase the baking time to about 60 minutes. (Don’t forget the cake mix!)

Do you have recipes (or cooking stories) that you would like to share with readers? If so, please send them to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626 or call me at 970-824-8809.