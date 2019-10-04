Over a Cup of Coffee: ​Making apple pies

​There are lots of apples available right now so this week’s column features two recipes for making apple pies. I’m not good at making pies, mostly because I work the pie dough too much and so the crust turns out tasting tough.

​I have watched my sister Charlotte Allum, of Fort Collins, as she sliced apples into the bottom crust for a pie and then added sugar and spices and the top pastry. Her pies are delicious. When I do make an apple pie, with a purchased crust, I don’t trust that the apples will get done so I cook them first, with sugar and cornstarch. I cool the mixture before putting it in the pie shell.

​Anyway, this week’s recipes follow.

Deep Dish Apple Pie

• 6 cups pared, cored, thin apple slices

• 2/3 cup granulated sugar

• 1/3 cup brown sugar

• ½ teaspoon salt

• 2 tablespoons flour

• ¼ teaspoon nutmeg

• ½ teaspoon cinnamon

• 1 teaspoon lemon juice

• 1 tablespoon butter

• Pastry

Mix the apples with sugars, flour, salt, nutmeg, cinnamon, and lemon juice. Place in a 10×6-inch baking dish. Dot with butter. Roll the dough into a rectangle that’s a little larger than the dish. Cut a few decorative openings in it to allow the steam to escape. Lay over the apples. Turn under the edges and flute the rim. Bake in a hot oven at 425 degrees for 45 to 55 minutes. Serve with ice cream or light cream. 6 servings.

Apple Crumble Pie

• Pastry for 1 shell

• 6 cups sliced apples

• ¾ cup sugar

• 1/8 teaspoon salt

• ¼ teaspoon nutmeg

• ¼ teaspoon cinnamon

Topping

• ¼ cup brown sugar, firmly packed

• ¼ cup flour

• 1 tablespoon vegetable shortening

• 1 tablespoon butter

• ½ cup nut meats, chopped

Roll out the pie crust. Place in pie pan. Fill with sliced apples. Mix sugar, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg and spread over the apples. Sprinkle with the topping made as follows: Mix brown sugar and flour. Cut in vegetable shortening and butter. Add chopped nuts. Bake in a hot oven at 425 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes.

• Note: Some recipes suggest starting pies at 450 degrees for the first 10 minutes and then lowering the temperature according to the baking requirements of the filling. This helps prevent sogginess.

