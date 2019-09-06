Over a Cup of Coffee: ​Cooking without salt

​Recently my husband has had to restrict his salt (sodium) intake. Until now I had not been aware just how many foods contain salt nor had I encountered cooking without it. I realize that other readers must be in the same boat, hunting for ways to cook without salt and yet serve tasty meals. So I have been searching for low-sodium recipes or recipes that can be adapted to a low-salt diet. If you have recipes or hints for low-salt recipes, please let me know.

​Meanwhile, this week’s column features a recipe that I’m going to try, eliminating the salt called for with the ingredients.

Beef and Asparagus Pasta Toss

• 1 pound ground beef

• 3 cups uncooked bow tie pasta

• 1 pound fresh asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces

• 3 tablespoons olive oil

• ¼ cup minced shallots (or green onions)

• 2 or 3 cloves of garlic, minced

• Salt and pepper

First, cook the pasta as directed on the package or about 10 minutes in boiling salt water — until just about tender. Then add the asparagus and continue cooking for 3 or 4 minutes more until the pasta and asparagus are tender. Drain well. Meanwhile, cook the ground beef in a large skillet over medium heat until the meat is no longer pink, breaking it into ¾-inch crumbles with a spoon. When the meat is ready, remove it from the skillet with a slotted spoon to remove the drippings. Heat the oil in the same skillet over medium heat until it is hot. Add the onions and garlic and cook 3 or 4 minutes, until tender, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Add beef and toss to mix. Season with salt and pepper if desired. In a bowl, combine the beef with the pasta and asparagus.

*Note: I’m going to eliminate the salt from this recipe and try using a salt substitute instead.

​Please remember, if you have recipes or tips for cooking sat-free, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig CO 81626.