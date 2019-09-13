Over a Cup: A spice cake recipe

Fall is in the air and so is the aroma of cinnamon and cloves and other spices. “Sour Cream Spice Cake,” this week’s featured recipe comes from one of my old “1000 Recipe Cook Books,” published in the 1940s. From the directions, such as those for sifting, you will be able to tell that the recipe is old.

Also included is a recipe for a coffee frosting. I’ve never tried it, but it sounds intriguing.

Sour Cream Spice Cake

• 2 ½ cups sifted cake flour

• 1 ½ teaspoons double-acting baking powder

• ¾ teaspoon soda

• ¾ teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon cloves

• 2 teaspoons cinnamon

• 1 teaspoon allspice

• 3 eggs, unbeaten

• 1 ½ cups sour cream (35% butterfat)

• 1 ½ cups sugar

• 2 tablespoons chopped nut meats

First, line the bottom of a 9×13-inch oblong pan with paper. Grease. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Sift the flour once before measuring. All measurements are level. Then sift the four once, measure, and add baking powder, soda, salt, and spices. Sift together three times. Place eggs in a large mixing bowl and beat with a rotary eggbeater until light and lemon-colored, about five minutes. Add sugar gradually and continue beating with the rotary beater about 1 minute longer. Add flour alternately with the sour cream, a small amount at a time, beating with a spoon after each addition until smooth. Then turn the batter into the prepared pan and bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes, until the cake tests done. Cool the cake in the pan on a cake rack for five minutes. Then loosen sides with a spatula. Turn out, remove paper, and turn right-side up on the rack to cool. Frost with your favorite frosting. The recipe for a coffee frosting follows. Spread nut pieces around the edge of the cake top.

Coffee Nut Frosting

• 2 cups sifted confectioners’ sugar

• Dash of salt

• 3 tablespoons hot coffee

• 2 tablespoons chopped nut meats

Combine the confectioners’ sugar and dash of salt. Add the hot coffee gradually, blending well after each addition. Beat until mixture will spread easily on the cake. Add two tablespoons of nut meats.

I’m still looking for low-sodium recipes. If you have these or other recipes that you would like to share with readers, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig CO 81626.