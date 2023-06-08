Organizers double up for second Yampa River Reggae Festival coming June 17

Concert-goers walk through the crowd gathered for the reggae festival on June 18, 2022.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

Organizers for the second annual Yampa River Reggae Festival have had to double-plan the free festival devoted to good vibes, the river and great reggae music to ensure it all goes off without a hitch.

“No matter what, it’s kicking off and going to be a full day of reggae and fun,” said Josh Veenstra, who with his wife, Meagan, owns Good Vibes River Gear, which is presenting the event.

The festival is planned for 9 a.m.-10 p.m. June 17 at Loudy-Simpson Park in Craig, and the Veenstras are confident the park will be available, but just in case recent flooding presents an issue, they have put a contingency plan in place to move everything to the Moffat County Ice Arena.

“Yeah, it’s been a little frustrating,” Maegan admitted. “We’ve had to secure a stage in case we can’t use the stage at Loudy. We have to secure power and lighting in case we can’t be over there at Loudy, and then we have to submit a second alcohol permit depending on which location we end up at.”

Good Vibes River Gear brought the Yampa River Reggae Festival to Craig for the first time last year, and the Veenstras are looking forward to seeing it continue to grow this year and into the future.

“It’s been me and Meagan’s dream to own the river shop and host a reggae festival in the spring to kind of — you know, as we slowly develop and get our whitewater park built — it’s going to complement that whole scene to be able to throw a whitewater park festival in with the reggae river scene,” Josh said.

While planning the festival for two possible venues has meant a lot of extra work for the pair, they are confident it will be well worth it when it all begins at 9 a.m. June 17 with the 5k Run Reggae Run.

The 5k run will be followed by yoga in the park with the bands from 10-11 a.m. Also at 10 a.m., food and art vendors will open to festival-goers.

“We’re expecting more vendors, and we’ve got some more bands this year, so we’re just hoping for a bigger party,” Maegan said.

In fact, right now the weather forecast looks ideal, and they are planning for about 2,000 people for the festival. The music will start flowing at noon with Ghost Wav taking the first hourlong set. At the same time, the beer garden provided by Yampa Valley Brewing will also open at noon.

Festival-goers lean back on blankets in the shade to listen to music at the reggae festival on June 18, 2022. Amber Delay/Craig Press

“Ghost Wav opened for us last year,” Josh said. “They are an excellent band out of Denver.”

After Ghost Wav, Tribe of I will perform from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Josh saw the band perform in Steamboat last year and enjoyed them so much he made a point to reach out to the band for this year’s festival. Following Ghost Wav, A-Mac & The Height will take the stage.

“They are kind of a hip hop, funk, alternative rock band,” Josh added. “Definitely, they’re going to have a really good vibe coming out to then open up for Sun-Dried Vibes.”

Sun-Dried Vibes will go from 4:30-6 p.m. Josh said Sun-Dried Vibes was a band they wanted to headline the festival last year but couldn’t book the band for it, “so we’re super-fortunate to be able to have them in our lineup this year.”

The Flowmads, who played the reggae festival last year, will take care of the crowd from 6:30-8 p.m.

“I really like them,” said Josh, who described The Flowmads as a kind of rappy, funk, electric band.

The headlining act, Kash’d Out, is set to play from 8:30-10 p.m. to close out the festival.

Kash’d Out is currently on tour with a new album that is scheduled to be released at midnight Friday, and Josh said the band will play a couple new songs at the reggae festival.

“We’re just really excited to have Kash’d Out,” he said. “They are one of the new up-and-coming bands that will definitely be headlining Red Rocks in their own shows before you know it. We’re really blessed to have them sign up for this festival.”

People are being reminded to bring their own lawnchairs and to remember sun screen, but they are being asked not to bring pets or outside coolers. Festival organizers are still looking for volunteers and there is still space for vendors. For more info, go to YampaFest.com .