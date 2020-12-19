Order to close three Colorado coal-fired power plants early reversed, regulators cite “incomplete” information

The Colorado Air Quality Control Commission, at the urging of utility companies, did a regulatory two-step on Wednesday, rescinding the order for early closure of three coal-fired power plants that it issued last month.

The November decision, made as part of the state’s plan to reduce regional haze at national parks, was based on incomplete information, Commissioner Jana Milford said.

“It didn’t fit in[ the] regional haze [plan] as it might have,” Commissioner Elise Jones said.

The pollutants creating regional haze are nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide and soot. The commission had sought to lock-in reductions of carbon dioxide, a colorless gas that is the main contributor to climate change.

The commission voted to reopen the record, add the utilities’ arguments and information and reverse itself. The decision to rescind the early closures was unanimous.

