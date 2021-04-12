Options remain available to receive COVID-19 vaccination
Nearing 4,000 total COVID-19 vaccinations administered, Moffat County wants to remind residents in search of a dose that options remain available in the county.
The following locations are offering Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations in Moffat County:
- City Market — http://www.citymarket.com to sign up for an appointment
- Walmart — http://www.walmart.com to sign up for an appointment
- Memorial Regional Health — 970-826-2400 to sign up for an appointment
- Moffat County Public Health — http://www.comassvax.org to sign up for an appointment
- Northwest Colorado Health — 970-824-8233 to sign up for an appointment
Those looking for a Johnson & Johnson vaccination can contact Walgreens at http://www.walgreens.com to sign up for an appointments, and those looking to get a Pfizer vaccination can contact UCHealth in Craig at 970-824-1020 to sign up for an appointment.
