Operation Christmas Child marks national collection week

As Thanksgiving approaches, Craig families are expressing their gratitude by filling shoeboxes with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items to send to children in need around the world. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they ever receive.

During Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, which began Monday, Nov. 12, and will continue through Monday, Nov. 19, local residents will collect shoebox gifts at drop-off locations serving Craig participants. The Samaritan’s Purse project, partnering with churches around the world, will deliver these gifts to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty, and famine. The Western Slope Colorado Area Team volunteers hope to collect more than 10,000 gifts during the week.

“We believe these simple gifts have the ability to send a tangible message of hope to children facing difficult circumstances,” said Regional Director Paul Fischbach. “It is exciting to see the Craig community come together to share the Good News of Jesus Christ with millions of boys and girls around the world.”

In 2018, Samaritan’s Purse hopes to collect enough Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts to reach 11 million children.

For more information about how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 303-745-9179, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.

Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.