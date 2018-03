Operating plan up for discussion at Moffat County LMD meeting Thursday

CRAIG — The operating plan will be up for discussion when the Moffat County Local Marketing District Board meets at 4 p.m., Thursday, March 22, for a workshop, to be held in the second-floor conference room at the Bank of Colorado, 250 W. Victory Way.

The board expects to present a new operational plan to members of the LMD Ex Officio Board on April 5.

For more information about the LMD or to view the complete agenda and the proposed operating plan, visit colorado.gov/pacific/moffatcounty/moffat-county-local-marketing-district-2.