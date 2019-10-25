Open for Business: Victory Motors a staple of Craig’s auto industry

Co-owners and siblings Irene Kitzman and Steve Maneotis are on the showroom floor of Victory Motors, part of Craig since 1975.

Clay Thorp/Staff

When Victory Motors of Craig opened in 1975, the shag carpet and decor made for a much different feel than today’s modern, tiled showroom floor.

“Our dad started it in 1975,” said Irene Kitzman, co-owner of Victory the dealership along with brothers Tony and Steve Maneotis. “This was built in 1979.”

Two years ago, the dealership remodeled and enclosed a drive through area and retail shop that’s out of the elements so customers can see the best Victory has to offer without getting snowed or rained on.

Amid the shiny new vehicles parked on equally shiny tile, pictures of beautiful Northwest Colorado line the walls and give the showroom a feeling of being in the mountains and that Victory Motors has what you’ll need to get to conquer the landscape.

There are TVs and a fireplace to warm your bones. They’ve got plans for snack bar and basic food service.

“We take great pride in customer service and our customer experience,” Steve said.

The owners also added a massage room so their customers can come and relax while they shop.

“We try and think outside the box,” Kitzman said.

Irene Kitzman checks out some of the clothing at Victory Motors’ retail shop.

Clay Thorp

And it’s that thinking outside the box that has helped make them successful. Amid the decline of the area’s energy sector, Victory has diversified into what may be the largest Amazon parts dealer in Colorado, and selling vehicles across the country.

“We’ve got to do everything we can to embrace our miners and our workers,” Steve said. “…but we’ve got to think outside the box on how we serve a larger area.”

Victory Motors’ agriculture program is also taking off. It allows the area’s farmers and ranchers to more easily acquire the heavy equipment and vehicles they need to do the toughest jobs.

“We don’t sell,” Steve said. “We provide.”

For those new to the area, Maneotis said Victory Motors wants to be a part of your family.

“It’s not a car purchase,” Steve said. “It’s our family business taking care of your family’s car needs.”

Among the community activities the business hosts are the summertime Cancer Drive and the Halloween Trunk or Treat for kids.

Kitzman said close to 2,000 people showed up last year, so she hopes folks will decorate their vehicles and come out again.

Steve said he and his family donate time and food to the senior center, to nonprofits and charitable initiatives in Craig and Moffat County.

“We try to give back,” he said.

If you’re looking for that hard to find vehicle, Steve said Victory Motors will track it down and get you behind the wheel.

“If we don’t have it, we’ll find it,” he said.