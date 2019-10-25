Open for Business: Lins FITT seeks to improve health, bodies, mindset of clients

Lins FITT members gather during the Highway 40 Throwdown in Craig.

Courtesy Photo

Though their gym has only been in its dedicated space for about 18 months, there’s no questioning the dedication of the owners of Lins FITT and the people that utilize its services.

Travis and Sara Linsacum first began working with community members as personal trainers in 2016, but since they set up shop at 551 Russell St. in spring 2018, the couple has seen a surge of folks ready to get in shape and push themselves physically.

Travis noted the effort’s “humble beginnings” contained within a racquetball court that has since expanded.

Even so, it’s hardly just the two of them who have put the business together, Travis said.

“Our staff is something I’m very proud of. We’ve got seven coaches who all come from pretty extensive backgrounds as far as athletics, a number of different certifications and education levels,” he said. “When you join Lins FITT, you become part of something, part of a group and essentially a family, and I would say that’s why we’ve been so successful.”

With regulars ranging from 40 to 50, Sara described the clientele as “a community of people that want more out of life.”

“We are about creating humble, hungry, happy people,” she said. “Each very unique and individual athlete comes together one hour a day to inspire and support each other not only in that workout but with everyday life. Every person deserves to give themselves one hour a day work on their mind, body and health, and we do just that.”

Operating the business together has strengthened the couple’s bond, Travis said.

“We’ve grown a lot in more than ways than one,” he said. “It’s been really neat to have each other there to spearhead together. It’s been pretty time-consuming with three kids and both of us having full-time jobs. It’s been crazy to say the least, but being a part of what Lins FITT represents and what it’s done for people in this community is a great source of pride for both of us.”

Similarly, maintaining relationships with fellow area gyms is a must, Travis added.

“We’ve been able to come together and get our groups together for some friendly competition,” he said. “We have a lot of fun with that.”

A healthy balance of work, family and exercise is reflected in the Linsacums’ handling of the operation — Travis works at Trapper Mine and Sara as assistant principal at Craig Middle School — but Lins FITT is something they hope to keep building little by little.

“I’m optimistic that we can grow, and this community has grown a lot on a fitness front in the past three to five years,” he said. “With five gyms in a small town all doing well, that’s something to be said for our little community.”