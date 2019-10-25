Open for Business: Kitchen a la More adds local flavor to downtown Craig

Owners Lynette and Mason Siedschlaw provide a variety of goods at downtown business Kitchen a La More.

After nearly three years of being open for business, Kitchen a la More in downtown Craig continues to add new items to their inventory.

“We’re more than a kitchen store. Our inventory is constantly changing, and that’s one thing people really like,” said Lynnette Siedschlaw, a co-owner of Kitchen a la More with her husband, Mason.

The Siedschlaws decided to open up the store at 577 Yampa Ave. as a family business — employing their children Caitlin and Daniel Running — because they wanted to offer a local shopping experience that is both unique in what it offers, but also keeps people’s business in Craig.

“A lot of us now are mom and pop shops, trying to make our community better by offering things the community will enjoy,” Lynette said. “I want to provide consistency; the more consistency we can offer the public, the better.”

Kitchen a la More offers a variety of goods ranging from kitchenware, various jams and jellies, teas, candy, vinegars, cooking oils, gifts and more. One of the more unique aspects about the goods they offer is the multiple flavors available such as jalapeño-peach jam, a raspberry-chocolate balsamic vinegar, or an herb and garlic-flavored olive oil.

“It’s been very rewarding. We get daily comments about how much people love the store and the way it looks,” Lynette said. “I try to offer stuff that I really like when I go shopping, and people in the community really seem to like that.”

The Siedschlaws also periodically host tastings for their various olive oils and vinegars. During tastings, attendees get to sample all of the different flavors they have to offer while simultaneously receiving a brief history on how they’re made and health benefits from Mason.

“I’ll then do five or six recipes to show that they’re not just for dipping bread and mixing with salads,” Lynette said.

The next two tastings will be held at their store on Oct. 24 and Dec. 11. Advance tickets available at the store are $25.

“The tastings have been great. We’ll have 10 to 20 people come for one,” Lynette said. “It brings people together and allows people to spend their money at a local business.”

The Siedschlaws said their biggest obstacle of owning a business is that time and family is very important to them, and between working full-time jobs and owning a business, time can sometimes be in short supply. Luckily, they said they have a great employee that allows for a proper work-life balance.

“Mary Beth is the heart of our store. She has become a part of our family and without her, it would be hard to offer our services for the hours that we do,” Lynette said.

As a relatively new business in the downtown area, the Siedschlaws have advice for people looking to start up their own business in Craig.

“They don’t have to recreate the wheel. There will be challenges, but use the community as a resource,” Lynette said. “You don’t have to have all of the answers. We’re all here to help each other succeed.”