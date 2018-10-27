Open for Business: Craig’s Boy-Ko makes clean sweep

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays, closed Saturdays and Sundays

CRAIG — It's an unassuming business, one at which people go about their work cleaning up problems, especially for their customers.

"Boy-Ko Supply is the place for all things janitorial and maintenance supply," said owner Jim Baker, who purchased the business in 2008 from previous owner Steven Green as part of a package deal that included the Steve Green Company in Steamboat Springs.

"We are in a dirty business, but we do come clean eventually," said General Manager Dick Conner, with a laugh and a big smile.

Conner has worked for the company for 34 years, and through the course of those years, many of Boy-Ko Supply customers have become his friends.

"I want to thank all our customers, as none of this is possible without them," he said.

Getting to know and become part of the "circle of friends" has, for Baker, been one of the perks of buying the business.

"I've been working in the Steamboat location for most of my adult life, and it's been exciting and new to come to Moffat County. When I pick up the phone, I don't know who’s on the other end. It's like having a new job compared to Steamboat," he said.

Some of their biggest customers include area mines, the power plant, and Moffat County and Rio Blanco County school districts, said Assistant Manager Billy Collier.

Collier and Conner have part-time help from local pastor Len Browning. Three vehicles are used to make deliveries to Hayden, Rangeley, and Meeker.

"If you're local, we try to get you your product today," Collier said. "Every customer outside of the city limits has a set day for deliveries."

Customers are able to create and manage their account online at chimpko.com.

The company produces a line of cleaning products.

"We recognize that most products can be bought at a lot of places, so we wanted to differentiate with a product designed for the higher altitude and softer water we have here in the Rocky Mountains," Baker said.

They also provide advice.

"You can buy similar products at other places or order it, but here, we feel like you can get help. We can suggest products that we have experience with, and you can tell us exactly what your challenges are, and we can direct you properly," Baker said. "It's all about customer service."

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.

