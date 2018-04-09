Open doors to mischief: On the record April 6 through April 8

Craig Police Department

Friday, April 6



3:52 a.m. In the 400 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a storage unit with an open door. Officers check it out, and everything was OK.

8:22 a.m. Near the intersection of East Fourth and Washington streets, officers responded to reports of a champagne-colored Ford pickup tailgating, speeding and gate checking another driver. Officers were unable to locate the truck.



10:44 a.m. On the 500 block of First Avenue West, officers responded to a report of people in an apartment where they shouldn't have access. Officers were unable to contact the apartment key holder.



11:14 a.m. On the 1500 block of A Street, a code enforcement officer issued an administrative warning for junk vehicles.

11:37 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report that a worker had issued a false Social Security number. Officers will follow up with the Social Security Administration.

11:56 a.m. On the 1000 block of Lincoln Street, a code enforcement officer issued a verbal warning for junk vehicles.

12:18 p.m. On the 100 block of Cedar Court, a code enforcement officer red tagged a trailer that had been parked on the street for a couple months.



1:09 p.m. On the 800 block of East Victory Way, officers investigated a report of a weapons violation. A person was denied the purchase of a firearm due to a past conviction. The incident is under investigation.

2:50 p.m. On the 500 block of Barclay Street, officers investigated a report of a verbal disturbance. Someone was calling the reporting party names. The reporting party walked to the library for fresh air.

3:29 p.m. At the regional transit facility, officers investigated a report of criminal mischief. One of the vehicle’s antennas was bent in half.

3:38 p.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A young man wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and red basketball shorts was seen pacing back and forth for more than an hour around Craig Middle School. He was contacted by the school resource officer.

6:03 p.m. On the 500 block of Connor Driver, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. The day before, a man had reportedly come by asking if the woman at the residence makes bread. She said “no” and the man asked to use her phone. Looking out the window, she saw the man had a phone and felt the situation was suspicious. Officers were unable to help, as the incident had occurred the day before.

6:39 p.m. At Moffat County High School, officers responded to a report of a crash resulting in property damage. A vehicle had backed into the reporting party's cousin’s vehicle the day before. No injuries were reported. Both drivers were contacted, and insurance information forms were exchanged.

7:54 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, officers investigated reports of a verbal altercation at a restaurant. Afterward, a woman was followed back to her house as a man made threats against her vehicle. The woman said she was pushed and that she threw a drink on a male.



8:14 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to earlier reports of threats and possible harassment of a woman by a man and another woman beginning at a restaurant and continuing. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the woman who initially called police about the incident was the aggressor. No crime found. All parties involved were warned.

9:18 p.m. At the intersection of Washington Street and East Victory Way, officers responded to a crash resulting in injury. A car struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian complained of knee and head pain. The accident temporarily blocked part of Victory Way. The driver of the vehicle was issued a summons.

Saturday, April 7

7:47 a.m. In Woodbury subdivision, officers responded to reports of a pile of trash in the park.

11:24 a.m. In Craig, officers attempted to serve a warrant.

12:25 p.m. In the 800 block of West First Street, officers received a call from a person claiming to have information about the location of someone with a warrant.

12:40 p.m. In the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. A man, accompanied by a woman, reportedly punched the reporting party's boyfriend. The man and woman accused of harassment live in the area. The incident is under investigation.

1:37 p.m. In the 300 block of Russell Street, officers red-tagged a white Subaru that had been abandoned.



5:47 p.m. In the 500 block of School Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. A caller reported a fight, possibly involving a weapon. The caller heard yelling from upstairs. Officers located a gun and arrested a 46-year-old man Craig resident for violation of a restraining order.

6:04 p.m. In the 500 block of School Street, officers investigated a report of a theft that may have happened the prior week.



6:29 p.m. In the 400 block of East Fourth Street, officers received a call that a purse belonging to a Craig woman was found at a Wendy's in Casper, Wyoming. Officer then received a call from a woman reporting she has collected her purse.

7:39 p.m. In the 600 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to reports of a suspicious person. A man on the end of the building was removing a sign and replacing it with his own sign, while talking to himself and swinging stuff around. Officers contacted the man, who agreed to keep the noise down. He was on his own property.

8:58 p.m. In the 2100 block of Williams Lane, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash. A vehicle had knocked over a mailbox.

9:47 p.m. Near the intersection of Coloado Highway 13 and Pine Ridge Road, officers spoke with a man and woman who were walking. They had had a disagreement but did not require assistance.

11:33 p.m. In the 2000 block of Ashley Road, officers investigated a report of possible underage drinking.

11:49 p.m. In Woodbury Park, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers contacted the parties. They were moving on.

Sunday, April 8



1:08 a.m. In Cedar Mountain Trailer Park, officers responded to a report of an open storage yard gate. The key holder was contacted and arrived to secure the yard.

4:18 a.m. In the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers spoke to a pedestrian. A man, who had been drinking, was turned over to his wife and brother.

5:47 a.m. In the 800 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of a vehicle with an open door. The vehicle was secured.

4:07 p.m. On the 500 block of Pershing Street, officers investigated a report of theft. The incident is under investigation

7:35 p.m. On the 200 block of East Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A woman was reported walking out of storage shed. Officers contacted the woman, who said she was looking for her cat. Nothing appeared to be missing from the storage shed.