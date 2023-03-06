Online conversation with Rep. Lauren Boebert coming this week
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, will host a Conversation with your Congresswoman at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8.
According to Rep. Boebert’s office, during the event she will offer an update on the legislative work she is doing for Colorado’s 3rd District, which includes Moffat County.
Additionally, Boebert is scheduled to talk about her legislative victories including five recent amendments that passed the House with bipartisan support. There should also be some time for questions.
People may sign up to participate or listen in online by going to Boebert.House.gov/live. Participants must sign up a minimum of one hour before the event’s scheduled start time to be included.
