One transported in Ranney, Fourth Street crash

Craig Fire/Rescue and the Craig Police Department worked a wreck at Fourth Street and Ranney Street Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Craig Fire/Rescue, the Craig Police Department, and Memorial Regional Health EMTs worked a lunchtime crash Tuesday.

First responders met at the intersection of Ranney Street and Fourth Street about 12 p.m. Dec. 17 to find a collision between a green SUV and a blue Chevrolet pickup.

Craig Fire/Rescue tended to at least one occupant of the green SUV and transported that person in an ambulance with unknown injuries about 12:15 p.m.

