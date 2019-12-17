One transported in Ranney, Fourth Street crash
Craig Press Staff
Craig Fire/Rescue, the Craig Police Department, and Memorial Regional Health EMTs worked a lunchtime crash Tuesday.
First responders met at the intersection of Ranney Street and Fourth Street about 12 p.m. Dec. 17 to find a collision between a green SUV and a blue Chevrolet pickup.
Craig Fire/Rescue tended to at least one occupant of the green SUV and transported that person in an ambulance with unknown injuries about 12:15 p.m.
