One-third of Colorado is now in a severe drought, mostly in the south
58 out of 64 counties are experiencing drier than normal conditions and that could mean wildfire trouble and result in crop losses
Drought conditions are setting in across most of Colorado, and that has top state officials worried about wildfire, crop losses and water restrictions.
Nearly 83% of Colorado is experiencing abnormally dry conditions and 33% is reporting extreme or severe drought, as of Tuesday, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported, up slightly from the week before.
A year ago, none of the state was experiencing drought conditions.
