One more vaccine bus stop added in Craig for next week

Craig residents still needing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will have yet another opportunity to do so this week, as the state’s vaccination bus has added another stop in town.

Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment bus will be at the Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 Highway 40 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Vaccines are free, and no appointment, health insurance or identification are necessary.

That makes four stops this week. The other three are as follows:

Tuesday, the bus will be at Centennial Mall, 1111 W Victory Way, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, the bus will be at Columbine Apartments, 655 Wickes Ave., from noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday, the bus will be at Cedar Mountain Mobile Home Park, 1388 W 3rd St., from noon to 8 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available by appointment at Memorial Regional Health. Call 970-826-2400 to set up an appointment. There is no charge or insurance requirement at MRH, either.