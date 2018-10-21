One man dead, numerous rescue calls during first rifle season

MEEKER — During the first rifle season, one hunter died as emergency responders went on a number of backcountry rescue deployments from Oct. 12 through 17.

Oct. 12: A 61-year-old man from Tennesse was bucked off a horse, suffering from a possible left hip fracture, in the Jensen Wildlife area around Colorado Highway 13 near milepost 55. Meeker Fire/Rescue responded and upon further evaluation, decided the best extraction method, due to road conditions would be with flight. Classic Air Medical transported the patient to St Mary's in Grand Junction. No information is available on his condition.

Oct. 13: A 41-year-old man from Morrison was reported as a possible missing person while hunting in the Dead Horse Loop area. The man had told his family the general area where he was hunting, but they were uncertain as to where he was camped. Before further information was obtained the family called again and stated they had met up with him and everything was good, and no search was needed.

Oct. 14: A 54-year-old man from Arkansas was bucked off a horse while riding on Routt Forest Service Road 1172, also known as Transfer Trail. After the incident, he complained of shoulder and chest injuries. Meeker Fire/Rescue was called to respond, but through a mutual aid agreement with Routt County — that has a quicker response time for the remote area — Routt County Search and Rescue responded. The injured man would normally have been accessible only by horse. To avoid the extended time for riders to respond, and overcome limited access by other means, Classic Air Medical arrived and transported the patient to St. Mary's in Grand Junction. No information is available on his condition.

Oct. 15: A 55-year-old man from Alabama called from the Wilson Mesa area around Rio Blanco County Road 53 complaining of chest pain. The call came in through Colorado State Patrol. As the location is near the Moffat County /Rio Blanco County line, Moffat County Search and Rescue responded along with Classic Air Medical. People at the scene reported that the man had lost consciousness, was not breathing and did not have a pulse while on the phone with Colorado State Patrol. CSP guided people on scene through CPR. Classic Air Medical arrived. The man was pronounced deceased and transported to Pioneers Medical Center for examination by the Rio Blanco County coroner. Neither the name nor additional circumstances that might have contributed to the man’s death have been released.