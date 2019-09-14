One dead after serious wreck on Highway 40 near Granby

First responders work a car wreck Friday night on US Highway 40 east of Granby.

Eli Pace/Sky-Hi News

Colorado State Patrol is investigating a car accident on US Highway 40 late Friday evening, which has left one dead and one with serious injuries.

Around 11 p.m. Friday, a Grand County Deputy observed a black Range Rover SUV headed west on US 40 outside Granby at a high rate of speed. The officer turned on their lights, at which point the Range Rover sped up to over 100 miles per hour, according to CSP.

The Deputy lost sight of the vehicle, but continued to pursue it and a short time later they observed debris on the ground near milepost 219. Since the area is unlit, the circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.

However, based on the initial investigation, troopers determined the Range Rover struck a red Subaru Outback inside the westbound lanes. Both cars were found far off the right side of the highway.

The Range Rover was determined to have been speeding and the one to cause the accident, according to CSP.

The driver of the Range Rover was dead at the scene and the driver of the Subaru Outback was airlifted to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Lakewood with serious injuries. The driver of the Subaru Outback is not in critical condition.

US 40 was closed for around two hours until the scene was documented and lanes were cleared to allow traffic in both directions.

CSP continues to investigate the crash and left both vehicles in their resting spots. They noted that speed, impairment, reckless driving and attempting to elude the law are potential factors.