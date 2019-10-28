One dead after dual ATV wrecks in Grand County

One man was killed and another badly hurt in two, separate wrecks involving all-terrain vehicles Monday in Grand County.

In one of incidents, a man crashed on an ATV near County Road 340 south of Williams Fork. Lt. Dan Mayer of the Grand County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the driver did not survive. The man’s name has not yet been released.

In the other ATV wreck on Monday, another man suffered a broken arm and head injuries when he rolled an ATV on County Road 137 off Colorado Highway 134. Mayer said the man suffered fairly serious injuries but is expected to survive the crash.

Coincidentally, dispatchers took the two calls only eight minutes apart from each other. The first came in at 4:09 p.m. Monday. The second was logged at 4:17 p.m., Mayer said.

The fatal ATV wreck is the second in Grand County in about a month. A woman from Grand Lake was killed Sept. 23 when the ATV she was driving went off a trail and down an embankment by County Road 4 near Bull Mountain.

It remains unclear what caused the woman’s ATV to go off trail, Mayer said Monday. There was no evidence of impairment or foul play, and investigators can’t tell if the ATV suffered some kind of mechanical failure before the wreck.

Mayer said it is not normal for Grand County to have two fatal ATV wrecks so close together, as the county usually only sees a fatal ATV wreck once every two or three years.