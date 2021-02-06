On the scale: 4-H and FFA members weigh in, register steers ahead of 2021 Moffat County Fair

A steer steps onto the scale at the Moffat County Fairgrounds Saturday morning. (Max O’Neill / Craig Press)



Those looking to claim Grand and Reserve Champion later this summer completed the first step in the process that is the buildup to the 2021 Moffat County Fair Saturday morning.

More than 30 steers weighed in inside the livestock barn at Moffat County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, completing the mandatory first step in registering for the 2021 fair.

Weigh-in was held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Animals weighed in on Saturday were born between January 1 and August 1 of 2020.

A young man holds the rope on his steer while weighing in Saturday morning at the Moffat County Fairgrounds. (Max O’Neill / Craig Press)



jcarney@craigdailypress.com