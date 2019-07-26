On the lookout for fun: Moffat County Sheriff’s Office golf tourney Aug. 10

From left, the team of Todd and Terri Jourgensen and Taft and Lani Cleverly enjoy a past Moffat County Sheriff's Office golf tournament. The scholarship fundraiser takes place Aug. 10.

The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office has put the community on notice to be on the lookout for a pair of troublemakers.

The sheriff’s office annual golf tournament will take place with tee times beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at Yampa Valley Golf Course.

Flyers for the best ball scramble tourney with a shotgun start, a fundraiser for college scholarships for local students, are in the style of a “Wanted” poster, offering a bounty for the capture of “a no-good, round varmint” and “pinhead friend” — a golf ball and tee — for the charges of bringing about excessive strokes on the course, as well as “causing hate and discontent” and “all-around good people to curse and throw fits.”

Registration is $260 for a team of four.

Sheriff KC Hume noted the event, rescheduled from its original June date, is for duffers of all experience levels.

“The most important thing is to come have fun,” he said.

Forms are available at the Moffat County Public Safety Center, 800 W. First St., or at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Highway 394.

For more information, call 970-824-FORE (3673).