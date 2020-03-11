Old Boy-Ko building to feature new options for Craig residents

The old Boy-Ko building will feature a coffee shop, a bar, and a variety of restaurants.

Steamboat Springs investors are hoping to add some sizzle to daily life in Craig.

Following the purchase of the old Boy-Ko building, located at 1589 W. Victory Way, Four Points Funding is set to bring a Warehouse Food Hall and a new coffee shop, among other businesses, to the old space.

As part of the Opportunity Zone projects currently underway, Four Points Funding will hold a variety of new options for Craig residents and tourists, including a coffee shop, three restaurants, and a planned central bar.

The location will also hold a co-working space and a private rentable conference center available to the community, according to a press release from the firm.

Inclusion Coffeehouse, owned by Craig locals Toni and Ryan Hess, will anchor the newly-renovated 5000 sq. ft. complex.

The coffee shop looks to create a new brand of coffee and baked goods in Craig. The Hess’s envision providing fresh sweets and coffee, while providing employment and on-the-job training for young adults with disabilities. Inclusion’s coffee line will offer traditional latte varieties and modern coffee infusions, such as iced coffee, cold brew, nitro cold brew, and frappes, according to the press release.

The bakery will offer a variety of baked goods including cookies, select pies, and specialty cannolis.

“We want to provide the easiest and the most convenient coffee experience in town,” said Toni Hess in a press release. “Our goal is to employ young adults with disabilities and to provide them with on-the-job training, which will assist them in becoming independent and marketable.

We chose the name Inclusion Coffeehouse because there has to be a place for everyone,” she added.

For those interested in having a spot at the table and being able to have a restaurant of their own, there are still booth spaces available to rent inside the warehouse.

“We are designing the space to accommodate small, early-stage, restaurants and food groups who are starting a new concept and maybe not ready to make the jump into a bigger more isolate space” said Amanda Montgomery, Partner at Four Points Funding. “By offering shorter-term leases, centralized overhead, and community support, we hope to be an incubator for local food-entrepreneurs.”

Four Points Funding has been investing in startups across the western slope since 2017.

The Warehouse Food Hall is expected to open Summer 2020, according to the press release. For general business inquiries or to apply for one of the Food booths reach out through our website at http://www.warehousefoodhall.com.

