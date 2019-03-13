Oil and gas bill passes Senate committee in Denver

A proposed state bill with major implications for Moffat County's oil and gas industry passed another legislative hurdle at the Colorado General Assembly on Wednesday.

According to the legislature's website SB19-181 "enhances local governments’ ability to protect public health, safety, and welfare and the environment by clarifying, reinforcing, and establishing their regulatory authority over the surface impacts of oil and gas development."

The bill would decrease the number of industry representatives on the nine-member Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission from three members to one, replacing those with commissioners who have expertise in environmental protection and public health instead.

The bill would also allow cities and counties to employ their land-use powers to regulate oil and gas within their jurisdictions, setting up the possibility of a regulatory patchwork of differing rules across Colorado, which energy companies will have no choice but to try and navigate or leave the state.

Moffat County Commissioners and many other officials in Craig and Moffat County all oppose the bill.

Industry groups in Colorado have also decried the legislation and the speed at which SB19-181 and other bills have been passed in the Democratic-controlled legislature.

"Senate Bill 19-181 directly threatens Colorado's future economic health and deserves thorough stakeholder input and subsequent deliberation," said Colorado Petroleum Council Executive Director Tracee Bentley in a March 7 news release. "The level of analysis required for legislation of this magnitude simply cannot be completed in three-minute testimonials that Democratic leadership currently deems sufficient."

But it seems many of the industry's complaints have fallen on deaf ears.

According to Jessika Shipley at the Colorado Senate's Transportation and Energy committee, SB19-181 passed a third reading before the senate Wednesday and will now make its way to Colorado's Speaker of the House Kathleen Collins Becker (D-Boulder) who will assign it to a House committee soon.

In a joint statement from the Colorado Oil and Gas Association and the Colorado Petroleum Council condemning Wednesday's Senate vote, the two groups said the proposed legislation threatens Colorado's coffers, among many other things.

"If signed into law, this legislation will diminish funding for critical public services, including education, health care, and road maintenance," the CPC and COGA said in a Wednesday news release. "According to an analysis released yesterday by the nonpartisan REMI Partnership, even a 50 percent reduction in Colorado's natural gas and oil production by 2030 could eliminate 120,000 jobs and remove $8 billion in tax revenue from state and local coffers."

Conservation groups across the state Wednesday expressed their support of the bill's continued success in the legislature.

"Thank you to the Colorado State Senate for acting decisively to prioritize Colorado's air, water, and residents over oil and gas industry profits," said Kelly Nordini, executive director for Conservation Colorado. "This bill is nearly a decade in the making. We urge the House to act swiftly, pass these common-sense reforms, and send them to Governor Polis to sign so we can put Coloradans' health and safety first."

Newly elected Moffat County Commissioner Donald Broom on Wednesday said if the law passes, he hopes Moffat County will be able to use it to the county's advantage. Broom expressed concern the oil and gas industry might tuck tail and run.

"If it gets tough, they're not going to stay in Colorado," Broom said of oil companies. "They'll go somewhere else."

Thousands of oil and gas wells exist in Moffat County, many of them abandoned.

According to data compiled by the Denver Post, about 150 of Moffat County's wells are active in Sparks and Hiawatha. Data show there are at least 100 active wells in and around Powder Wash. Active wells also exist just north of Craig off Colorado Highway 13, and more than two dozen are situated northwest of Craig on Moffat County Road 7.

Moffat County Commissioner Ray Beck estimated tax dollars generated for Moffat County from the energy industry in 2018 was about $2.9 million. Oil and gas production is a major part of Moffat County's energy economy, which makes up approximately 61 percent of Moffat County's assessed value for the purposes of property taxes, according to Beck.

Contact Clay Thorp at 970-875-1795 or cthorp@craigdailypress.com.