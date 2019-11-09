Officials warn residents to keep distance from deer during rutting season

Deer, especially bucks, can get tangled in nets and backyard items. Bucks are in the rut, so be careful and clean-up the yard. This deer, tangled in Durango, was freed from the net.

Courtesy Photo

Mule deer are entering their mating season — known as “the rut” — and Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds everyone to be careful around deer and especially bucks which can act aggressively at this time of year.

Colorado residents are also asked to remove items from their yards in which deer can be entangled. Items include, but not limited to: hammocks, game nets, swings, lawn chairs, tomato cages, kids’ toys, bicycles, hanging lights, etc. Wandering bucks are prone to get tangled in backyard items.

Bucks have a one-track mind at this time of year – they want a mate. So they can become agitated if any other animal, object or person appears to be posing a challenge. Dogs are often targets and they can be badly injured by a buck’s antlers. Several attacks have been reported around the state this fall.

Deer can become aggressive toward humans, so stay well away from them. Do no try to get close for that selfie.

The “rut” lasts until about mid-December; if you live in an area where you see lots of deer, take precautions.

CPW recommends:

Keep dogs on a leash.

On walks, with or without your dog, stay as far away from deer as possible.

Don’t allow dogs to roam free.

Make sure your dog is safe when it’s outside.

Never let your dog chase deer or other wildlife.

Never leave food outside that could attract wildlife.

Tell children not to approach deer or any other wildlife

For more information about Colorado’s wildlife, go to cpw.state.co.us.