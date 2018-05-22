Officers respond to wildlife — animals too: On the record May 18 through May 20

Craig Police Department

Friday, May 18



7:52 a.m. On the 1600 block of West Third Street, officers recovered found property.



8:34 a.m. Near the intersection of East Victory Way and Lincoln Street, officers removed debris from the road.



9:16 a.m. On the 900 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person, vehicle or article.



9:59 a.m. On the 2100 block of Baker Drive, officers issued a citation or summons for an animal complaint.

3:10 p.m. On the 3000 block of Westbridge Court, officers responded to reports of a theft. The incident is under investigation.

3:13 p.m. Near the intersection of Finley Lane and West Victory Way, officers assisted a motorist.

5:10 p.m. In Craig, officers conducted activities in association with a warrant.

8:07 p.m. On the 700 block of Rose Street, officers investigated reports of harassment.



Saturday, May 19



2:53 a.m. On the 500 block of Yampa Ave, officers made contact with a pedestrian.



3:20 a.m. Near the intersection of East 10th and Washington streets, officers made contact with a pedestrian.

8:31 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of domestic violence.



11:50 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers recovered lost property.

12:18 p.m. Near the 800 block of Ledford Street, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle.

2:18 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of harassment.

3:36 p.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of domestic violence.

4:29 p.m. In the Walmart parking lot, officers responded to a crash resulting in property damage.

7:30 p.m. On the 700 block of Hospital Loop Road, officers issued a citation or summons for an animal complaint.

11:06 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of domestic violence.

Sunday, May 20

2:55 a.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to reports of a disturbance.

3:59 a.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers again responded to reports of a disturbance.

1:04 p.m. Near the intersection of West First Street and Colorado Highway 13, officers assisted a motorist.

5:40 p.m. On the 1300 block of Barclay Street, officers issued a citation or summons for an animal complaint.

6:15 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers again responded to reports of a disturbance.

6:21 p.m. On the 700 block of Rose Street, officers responded to an incident involving wildlife.

11:05 p.m. On the 400 block of Fourth Avenue West, officers responded to reports of a suspicious person, vehicle or article.

11:20 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated reports of sexual assault.