Officers require rescue during candy rush: On the Record — Wednesday, Oct. 31

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, Oct. 31

6:53 a.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Second Avenue, officers with the Craig Police Department made a traffic stop and arrested a 26-year-old Craig man for parole warrant violations, including possession of Schedule 1, 2 drugs (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia. They also arrested the driver, a 47-year-old Craig man, on suspicion of driving while revoked, possession of Schedule 1, 2 drugs (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia, and controlled narcotic pills. The driver was also cited for a turn signal violation.

8:59 a.m. On the 700 block of Industrial Avenue, officers are investigating a report of graffiti found on the back of a silo.

9:26 a.m. On the 900 block of West Eight Drive, a person found a suspicious substance. Officers tested it, and it was not an illegal substance.

2:47 p.m. In Craig, officers received and are investigating a Safe2Tell report.

Recommended Stories For You

3:28 p.m. In downtown Craig, officers handed out candy during Trunk or Treat. The two school resources officers were joined by additional Craig Police Department officers to hand out candy from the back of the SROs’ vehicles. Despite increasing their supply of candy from prior years, officers ran out of candy by 5:30 p.m. and needed emergency supplies brought to them.

3:45 p.m. At the high school, officers responded to a crash resulting in property damage. The driver of one car backed into another parked car. No one was injured. A report was taken.

5:14 p.m. At City Market, officers responded to a crash resulting in property damage. The driver of one car backed into another. No one was injured. A report was taken.

9:47 p.m. On the 3400 block of Essex Court, officers responded when a caller reported they thought they saw lights around a vacant house. Officers checked and found nothing of concern.