Officers investigate possible drug violations: On the Record for June 13 and 14
June 17, 2018
Craig Police Department
Wednesday, June 13
1:58 a.m. In City Park, officers with the Craig Police Department responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle.
10:12 a.m. In the 800 block of First Street, officers responded to an animal complaint.
10:13 a.m. In the 400 block of Washington Street, officers responded to an animal complaint.
11:05 a.m. In the 800 block of West First Street, officers responded to a fraud report.
11:09 a.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of a possible drug violation.
12:10 p.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of domestic violence.
1 p.m. In the 800 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of theft.
1:01 p.m. In Craig, officer responded to a report of a possible drug violation.
1:10 p.m. In the 800 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to an animal complaint.
2:50 p.m. In the 600 block of East Fourth Street, officer responded to a reported disturbance.
6:14 p.m. In the 400 block of Green Street, officers investigated a vehicle crash involving property damage.
6:49 p.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of a possible drug violation.
7:08 p.m. In the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a theft report.
8:25 p.m. In the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to an animal complaint.
8:40 p.m. In the 600 block of Russell Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance.
9:51 p.m. In the 800 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of harassment.
11:05 p.m. In the 1000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a suspicions person.
Thursday, June 14
8:09 a.m. In the 400 block of Washington Street, officers responded to an animal complaint.
9:30 a.m. In the 500 block of Yampa Avenue, officers investigated a reported burglary.
10:17 a.m. In the 800 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to an animal complaint.
10:31 a.m. In the 400 block of East Victory Way, officers responded to a reported disturbance.
1:34 p.m. In the 600 block of Russell Street, officers responded to a theft report.
3:54 p.m. In the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to an animal complaint.
4 p.m. In the 500 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a burglary report.
4:37 p.m. In the 900 block of Cottonwood Avenue, officers responded to a report of trespassing.
6:15 p.m. In the 2000 block of Baker Drive, officers responded to an animal complaint.
6:25 p.m. In the 100 block of Victory Way, officers investigated a vehicle crash involving property damage. A citation was issued.
8:48 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of a possible drug violation.
10:33 p.m. At Sandrock Elementary School, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person.
11:43 p.m. In the 500 block of Stout Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person.