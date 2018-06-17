Officers investigate possible drug violations: On the Record for June 13 and 14

Craig Police Department



Wednesday, June 13



1:58 a.m. In City Park, officers with the Craig Police Department responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle.

10:12 a.m. In the 800 block of First Street, officers responded to an animal complaint.

10:13 a.m. In the 400 block of Washington Street, officers responded to an animal complaint.

11:05 a.m. In the 800 block of West First Street, officers responded to a fraud report.

11:09 a.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of a possible drug violation.

12:10 p.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of domestic violence.

1 p.m. In the 800 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of theft.

1:01 p.m. In Craig, officer responded to a report of a possible drug violation.

1:10 p.m. In the 800 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to an animal complaint.

2:50 p.m. In the 600 block of East Fourth Street, officer responded to a reported disturbance.

6:14 p.m. In the 400 block of Green Street, officers investigated a vehicle crash involving property damage.

6:49 p.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of a possible drug violation.

7:08 p.m. In the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a theft report.

8:25 p.m. In the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to an animal complaint.

8:40 p.m. In the 600 block of Russell Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance.

9:51 p.m. In the 800 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of harassment.

11:05 p.m. In the 1000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a suspicions person.

Thursday, June 14

8:09 a.m. In the 400 block of Washington Street, officers responded to an animal complaint.

9:30 a.m. In the 500 block of Yampa Avenue, officers investigated a reported burglary.

10:17 a.m. In the 800 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to an animal complaint.

10:31 a.m. In the 400 block of East Victory Way, officers responded to a reported disturbance.

1:34 p.m. In the 600 block of Russell Street, officers responded to a theft report.

3:54 p.m. In the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to an animal complaint.

4 p.m. In the 500 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a burglary report.

4:37 p.m. In the 900 block of Cottonwood Avenue, officers responded to a report of trespassing.

6:15 p.m. In the 2000 block of Baker Drive, officers responded to an animal complaint.

6:25 p.m. In the 100 block of Victory Way, officers investigated a vehicle crash involving property damage. A citation was issued.

8:48 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of a possible drug violation.

10:33 p.m. At Sandrock Elementary School, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person.

11:43 p.m. In the 500 block of Stout Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person.