Officers investigate fraud reports in Craig: On the Record — Thursday, Nov. 8
November 9, 2018
Craig Police Department
Thursday, Nov. 8
8:38 a.m. On the 800 block of Ashley Road, officers with the Craig Police Department responded to a report of a threat.
9:10 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of a possible drug violation or incident.
9:42 a.m. On the 11000 block of Moffat County Road 103, officers provided assistance to another agency.
12:56 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of a possible sex crime.
Recommended Stories For You
1:28 p.m. On the 2300 block of Jeffcoat Drive, officers investigated a fraud report.
2:13 p.m. On the 600 block of Taylor Street, officers investigated a report of a suspicious person, vehicle, or article.
3:05 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, officers investigated a report of a threat.
3:48 p.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, officers responded to a motor vehicle crash involving property damage.
4:14 p.m. On the 800 block of East Victory Way, officers investigated a report of a possible weapons violation.
4:55 p.m. On the 1100 block of School Street, officer investigated a report of a threat.
5:14 p.m. On the 800 block of Pershing Street, officers investigated a fraud report.
5:31 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers investigated a theft report.
7:02 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers investigated a theft report.
8:37 p.m. On the 700 block of Hospital Loop, officers responded to a 911 hangup call.
9:24 p.m. In Craig, officers investigate a report of a possible sex crime.