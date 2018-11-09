Officers investigate fraud reports in Craig: On the Record — Thursday, Nov. 8

Craig Police Department

Thursday, Nov. 8

8:38 a.m. On the 800 block of Ashley Road, officers with the Craig Police Department responded to a report of a threat.

9:10 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of a possible drug violation or incident.

9:42 a.m. On the 11000 block of Moffat County Road 103, officers provided assistance to another agency.

12:56 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of a possible sex crime.

Recommended Stories For You

1:28 p.m. On the 2300 block of Jeffcoat Drive, officers investigated a fraud report.

2:13 p.m. On the 600 block of Taylor Street, officers investigated a report of a suspicious person, vehicle, or article.

3:05 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, officers investigated a report of a threat.

3:48 p.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, officers responded to a motor vehicle crash involving property damage.

4:14 p.m. On the 800 block of East Victory Way, officers investigated a report of a possible weapons violation.

4:55 p.m. On the 1100 block of School Street, officer investigated a report of a threat.

5:14 p.m. On the 800 block of Pershing Street, officers investigated a fraud report.

5:31 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers investigated a theft report.

7:02 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers investigated a theft report.

8:37 p.m. On the 700 block of Hospital Loop, officers responded to a 911 hangup call.

9:24 p.m. In Craig, officers investigate a report of a possible sex crime.