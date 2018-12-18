Officers arrest two women at local restaurant: On the Record — Dec. 17

Craig Police Department

Monday, Dec. 17

10:57 a.m. On the 600 block of Ledford Street, officers with the Craig Police Department assisted a person who called to report a possible fraud. The person said they were receiving repeated calls that were fraudulent in nature. Officers advised the person to block the number.

1:02 p.m. In Craig, officers received a Safe2Tell report. Five more such reports were received the same day, and all are under investigation.

1:37 p.m. In Craig, officers issued a summons for a liquor violation.

5:21 p.m. On the 900 block of Industrial Avenue, officers responded to a crash resulting in property damage between drivers of a white blazer and white GMC Sierra.

6:01 p.m. On the 400 block of Woodbury Drive, officers investigated a possible theft of money that was turned over the postmaster for further investigation.

8:08 p.m. On the 1400 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a report of a man and woman who were both allegedly intoxicated. Their children called reporting they did not feel safe.

8:57 p.m. At East Kum & Go, officers responded to a report of a threat. A person and their mother were threatened by a man stating he would beat them up. They were unable to provide enough information to allow officers to identify the man.

10:30 p.m. At Village Inn, officers made two warrant arrests. A 25-year-old Craig woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear, and a 33-year-old Craig woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear from Gilpin County.