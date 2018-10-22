Officers aid motorists: On the Record — Oct. 19 through 21

Craig Police Department

Friday, Oct. 19

11:27 a.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, officers with the Craig Police Department recovered two bicycles that were found unattended. The bikes were taken to the Public Safety Center for safekeeping.

1:50 p.m. Near the intersection of West First and Commerce streets, officers helped the driver of a semi-trailer truck who was broken down, causing traffic to back up. The truck was pulled to the Quality Inn.

2:05 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a possible sex crime.

2:45 p.m. In Craig, officers received and are investigating a Safe2Tell report.

3:46 p.m. On the 400 block of Ranney Street, officers received a call from a woman who reported harassment via telephone. Officers contacted the suspect, who was told not have any contact with the woman.

4:13 p.m. On the 600 block of Westridge Road, officers recovered a bicycle that was found and took it to the Public Safety Center for safekeeping.

5:28 p.m. On the 1600 block of East Victory Way, officers responded to a crash resulting in property damage. A white Chevy and black Chevy truck collided. No injuries were reported, and neither vehicle was blocking the road. One driver was issued a citation.

8:05 p.m. On the 500 block of Rose Street, officers investigated a report of suspicious people. A caller said a group of kids seemed to be drinking by the pool. The caller thought one girl was crying and screaming, while others were trying to keep her quiet. When officers arrived, they spoke with a group of juveniles who were not those in question. They were unable to locate the group in question.

8:48 p.m. In Craig, officers received and are investigating a Safe2Tell report.

9:05 p.m. In Craig, officers attempted to make a warrant arrest.

9:43 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a possible sex crime.

11:27 p.m. On the 1600 block of East Seventh Street, a 35-year-old Craig man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, domestic violence, violation of a restraining order, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest, obstruction of telephone or telegraph services, domestic violence, and third-degree assault.

Saturday, Oct. 20

8:14 a.m. Near the intersection of Barclay and West Seventh streets, officers assisted a motorist whose vehicle had broken down in the intersection. The vehicle was removed, and a passenger was taken home.

1:36 p.m. On the 500 block of Yampa Avenue, officers reunited an owner with missing property. A woman left her phone, credit card, and driver's license. The property was returned to her by officers.

1:54 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a possible case of child abuse or neglect.

Sunday, Oct. 21

1:02 a.m. Near the intersection of Yampa Avenue and West 16th Street, officers made a traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a 19-year-old Moffat County man, who was arrested for a warrant out of Moffat County for failure to appear. He was also charged as a minor in possession of alcohol.

8:58 a.m. On the 400 block of Breeze Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle and people. Two people exited a two-door vehicle and were walking around the parking lot looking at other vehicles. The parties were headed into a room at a nearby boarding house. When officers arrived, the vehicle was unoccupied and on private property. Officers attempted to contact the caller again, but were unable to reach them.

1:29 p.m. On East Seventh Street, officers responded to a burglary report. A person called for help after noticing marks on the front door that appeared to be from forced entry. The caller checked the premises, but nothing was missing, and no one was inside.