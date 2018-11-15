Officer help drunken man from ditch: On the Record — Wednesday, Nov. 14

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, Nov. 14

7:34 a.m. On the 800 block of East Seventh Street, officers with the Craig Police Department responded to a report of a threat. The caller said a former housemate was threatening to burn the house down. The reporting party did not recognize the number.

8:51 a.m. In Craig, officers received a Safe2Tell report. Two additional reports were received the same date, and all are under investigation.

2:25 p.m. On the 400 block of Yampa Avenue, a caller reported a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt had been leaning against the light pole for long periods of time. When officers contacted the man, he said that he was using the Wi-Fi.

2:43 p.m. In Craig, officers attempted to make a warrant arrest.

2:54 p.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, officers issued a trespass notice.

3:26 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Riverview Avenue, officers arrested a 28-year-old Craig man on a contempt of court warrant.

3:48 p.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, officers responded to a reported tobacco violation.

3:54 p.m. On the 200 block of East Seventh Street, officers arrested a 38-year-old Craig man on a warrant.

4:00 p.m. On East Seventh Street, officers arrested a 21- year-old Craig man on suspicion of two counts of failure to appear, both based on warrants out of Moffat County.

4:16 p.m. On the 500 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a reported weapons violation alleging a person not allowed to purchase a weapon was attempting to do so.

6:28 p.m. Near the intersection of West First Street and Mack Lane, officers responded to a report of a person lying in the ditch on the side of the road. The caller said the person appeared to be dead. Officers contacted the man, who was alive, though he had been drinking. Officers help him back to his hotel.