Officer elections, board appointments top Moffat County commissioners agenda

CRAIG — When the Moffat County Board of County Commissioners meets Tuesday, Jan. 9, commissioners will elect officers and appoint citizens to a number of county boards.

The agenda also includes reports from the Road and Bridge Department, Assessor's Office and Human Resources Department. Commissioners are also expected to discuss the Local Marketing District Ex-Officio meeting of Jan. 4 and may view a PowerPoint presentation regarding economic development.

The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 9, in the Commissioners’ Boardroom at the Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way.