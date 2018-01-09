Officer apprehend car burglars: On the record for Jan. 4 to 6

Craig Police Department

Thursday, Jan. 4

11:17 a.m. On the 500 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a car burglary of an unlocked silver 2017 Suzuki. The keys were in the ignition, and a green bag containing legal documentation, citizen papers and passports was stolen. No money or credit cards were taken. Officers reviewed video surveillance from near the location.

12:41 p.m. On the 2800 block of Pine Ridge Drive, a woman reported receiving a phone call from a man who said he was from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and would be in Craig that day regarding an ongoing investigation. She called to verify the man was an FBI agent, which he was.

2:16 p.m. At East Third Street and Washington Street, officers spotted two people of interest related to a car burglary. When they tried to contact them, the parties fled. Officers captured and arrested a man from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, and a woman on charges of first-degree criminal trespass, complicity and theft.

3:36 p.m. A man reported receiving text messages from another male party threatening bodily harm to him. Officers advised him to go through civil court.

Recommended Stories For You

6:35 p.m. At Murdoch's, officers responded to a report of theft by a customer who had since left the store.

6:30 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a sex crime.

9:47 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A man and woman were heard yelling, and a boy was screaming for them to stop. The female appeared to be the instigator and was seen leaving or standing just inside the apartment. When officers arrived, they could hear the child screaming loudly. Officers determined the dispute was verbal, and no crime was found.

10:19 p.m. On the 600 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of harassment. A teacher at the high school reported that, for the past few nights, someone had been knocking on his door, then driving away in a silver Dodge Durango. The teacher was going to install a security system and requested extra patrol.

Friday, Jan. 5

2:18 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a runaway girl. She returned home.

10:59 a.m. On the 400 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a report of harassment. A male was calling a female in violation of a restraining order that prohibited contact with her.

12:05 p.m. On the 700 block of Stout Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious male party walking around the area with a camera. He appeared to be holding the camera above his head taking photos and was also seen in the neighbor's yard. Officers were unable to locate him.

12:11 p.m. On Barclay and West Eighth streets, officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle injury crash. A 76-year-old man was cited for running a stop sign and driving under the influence. He was disoriented after the crash. One vehicle was not drivable.

3:26 p.m. At a business on Green Street, officers responded to a report of harassment involving two male parties. One told officers the other was brandishing a firearm in the business. The other male stated he was in the business but didn't own firearm, adding that he was being harassed by the other male. They were involved in a civil case.

8:50 p.m. On the 100 block of East Victory Way, officers responded to a report of harassment. A 34-year-old male was arrested for domestic violence harassment. He sent repeated text messages and phone calls after he was told to stop trying to contact the female.

Saturday, Jan. 6

1:51 p.m. On the 1600 block of Yampa Avenue, officers issued a summons for a dog bite.

9:37 p.m. On the 200 block of Woodbury Drive, officers report of a suspicious man wearing a black jacket and black jeans who appeared to be chasing a vehicle. Officers contacted the man, and he was walking up and down the street talking on the phone.

9:38 p.m. On the 100 block of West 12th Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. The caller stated she was trying to leave. While on the phone, dispatch was unable to get her to respond to questions and could hear arguing in the background. Her mother and father were attempting to keep her from leaving for her own safety, as she had reportedly been drinking, but she was arguing and yelling at them. Officers arrived and found the woman was highly intoxicated.