Off to the races: Two announce intent to run for Moffat County clerk and recorder

CRAIG — The 2018 election is off and running, with two people declaring their intent to enter the race for the position of Moffat County clerk and recorder.

Audrey Anna Masterson and Tammy Raschke have both announced their candidacies to replace Moffat County Clerk ad Recorder Lila Herod, who is term-limited.

Masterson, a Craig native, has almost a decade of experience in consumer lending at a local bank.

"During that time, I worked closely with the clerk and recorder's office daily and enjoyed getting to know many of Moffat County's residents," she wrote in a letter to voters. "I believe that my experience with ever-changing banking regulations and budgets, coupled with the experienced staff already in place, will result in a highly effective team."

She and her husband, Luke, have one daughter they are raising on the family ranch near Craig.

Masterson has volunteered for area youth, humanitarian and economic development organizations, including the Moffat County Fair Board, Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership board of directors and Moffat County United Way.

"If elected, I promise to continually seek out efficiencies to best utilize county funds, to bring in fresh ideas around how to best serve the residents of Moffat County and to always exude my deeply rooted community pride," she wrote.

Raschke currently serves as motor vehicle supervisor in the Moffat County Clerk and Recorders Office, a position she has held for 22 years. She has also served as chief deputy clerk.

"I feel that I am the most qualified and experienced person for this job. I have a good knowledge of the office, and I would like to continue the quality customer service that we now provide. I also think that, if I am elected, it will provide a smooth transition, not only for the office, but for the public, as well," Raschke wrote in a letter to the electorate.

Raschke said maintaining a high level of service is of utmost importance.

"One of the goals of our office is to make sure that every transaction is professional and a pleasant experience for everyone involved," she wrote. "With your support, I promise that I will do my best to serve the community as your next county clerk and recorder.

To read the Masterson’s and Raschke's letters, visit CraigDailyPress.com.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.