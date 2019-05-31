Obituary: Thomas Andrew Mikesell

It is with great sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of Tom Mikesell. Not only was he our wonderful fun-loving husband, father and grandfather, he was a strong, hard-working partner, mentor, supporter, inspiration and best friend.

His adventurous, legendary life will be lovingly remembered with smiles and tears by his wife, their six children, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. A Life Celebration will be held in his honor later this summer. Memorial donations may be made to your charity of choice in care of Grant Mortuary.