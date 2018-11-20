Obituary: Susan Arlene Lee Updike

Oct. 26, 1945 — Nov. 12, 2018

Susan Updike was born Oct. 26, 1945, in Grand Junction, Colorado, at the old St. Mary's Hospital to Samuel D. Albro of Venita, Oklahoma, and Theda A. Lee of Grand Junction, Colorado.

Susan moved to Glenwood Springs, Colorado, in 1952 and graduated in 1963.

Susan married Marvin L. Martin and divorced in 1964. She married Charles Waid and divorced in 1976. She married Rodney E. Updike in 1993. Susan worked for U.S. West Communications for 30 years and retired in 1997.

Susan is survived by her husband Rodney Updike, sons; Michael W. Martin (Norma), Mark D. Martin (Marci), and Myles W. Martin (Nannett); one brother Steven Albro (Barbara); one sister, Judith Richel(Adair); seven grandchildren; three nieces; one nephew; and three great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her brother Sam Albro, her mother and father, and her grandparents.

Susan's family, children, and grandchildren were her life!

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at the Orchard Mesa Christian Church, followed by a graveside service at Orchard Mesa Municipal Cemetery.