Obituary: Shirley Arthur Lanier

Shirley Mae Arthur Lanier



April 20, 1935- May 31, 2019

Shirley Mae Arthur Lanier, 84, passed peacefully in Peoria, AZ on May 31, 2019, a result of dementia. Shirley was born April 20, 1935 in Altavista, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents Rucker J. Arthur, Sr. and Lola Frazier Arthur; brothers RJ Arthur, Jr. and William Oliver Arthur; sisters- and brothers-in-law; two nephews (Vern and Kenneth Arthur); and niece Leslie Lanier. She is survived by her husband Ralph Lanier of Arizona, two daughters Susan Lanier-Graham (William) of Texas and Catherine Lanier of Oregon. She is also survived by grandson Patrick Graham (Kamilla), and five great-grandchildren-Nathan, John, Zoe, Morgan, and William, of Arizona. Ralph and Shirley married on November 9, 1957. They moved to Colorado in 1977. Shirley worked at Becketts in Steamboat for many years. She and Ralph owned and operated Grounds Repair Shop in Craig for 28 years before retiring to Arizona in 2006.