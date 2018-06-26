Obituary: Shirley Ann Brinks

April 20, 1928 — June 17, 2018

Shirley Ann (Irwin) Brinks was born in Kimball, Nebraska, to Alvin Earl and Bessie Vernon Irwin. She graduated from high school in Kimball and studied for one year at the University of Colorado in Boulder.

Shirley married James Brinks Jr. in 1947. Shirley and Jim lived in several Colorado communities before settling their family in Craig in 1955. Shirley loved Northwestern Colorado and the lifelong friendships she established there. She was active in the LRC, volunteered as a “Pink Lady” at the hospital, sang in the choir at the First Congregational Church, was both a Cub Scout leader and a Girl Scout leader and was active in bridge clubs and book clubs. Shirley learned to ski at Howelson Hill in the 1950s, then at Storm Mountain (now Steamboat Ski Resort). She shared her love of skiing with all her children.

Shirley developed her natural artistic ability during her time in Craig, first with graphite and watercolors and later, in colored pencil. She was a charter member of the Colorado Colored Pencil Society and leaves many beautiful pieces of art which grace her family’s homes.

Shirley is survived by her son David Brinks (Toni) of Sacramento, California; daughters Nancy Brinks (Toby) and Susan Brinks (Andrew), both of Boulder; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, James Brinks Jr.; daughter, Ann Dee Harper; son, James Michael Brinks; and grandsons Timothy James Harper and David Michael Brinks. She will be missed greatly by her family.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 28, 2018, at First Congregational Church, 630 Green Street in Craig. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society.