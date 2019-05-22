Obituary: Sherri Lynn Ferree

Sherri Lynn Ferree



September 7, 1955- May 12, 2019

Craig resident, Sherri Lynn Ferree, died peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at her residence in Craig, Colorado. She was 63. A celebration of Sherri’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019, at The Journey at First Baptist Church in Craig. Sherri Lynn Reeves was born the daughter of John H. and Julia (Dawes) Reeves on September 7, 1955 in Pampa, Texas. She grew up in the panhandle of Texas and Oklahoma. Sherri met her first husband, Brad Wilmarth and moved to Oklahoma City where she had her first child, Brandon Wilmarth in the early 80’s. In the early 90’s, she found love again with Jim Ferree and moved to Enid, Oklahoma, where she gained two daughters, Jessica and Melissa Ferree. Sherri and Jim grew their family while still in Oklahoma when they had Nicole in 1995. They later moved to Craig, Colorado in 1998, and had another daughter, Jamie, in 1999. Sherri served every community she lived in by working with non-profit organizations and legal services that help those that need it the most. In recent years, she thrived in her role as G-ma to her seven grandchildren: Gage, Easton, Cohen, Cora, Everly, Emma, and Charli. Sherri is survived by her husband, Jim Ferree of Craig; her mother, Julia Reeves Welker of Midland, TX; one son, Brandon Wilmarth of Oklahoma City, OK; four daughters: Nicole Ferree of Alexandria, VA, Jamie Ferree of Craig, Melissa Ferree Christensen of Mustang, OK, and Jessica Ferree Ventris of Stillwater, OK; three brothers: Mike Reeves of Yukon, OK, Pat Reeves of McPherson, KS, and Johnny Reeves of UT; and seven grandchildren. Sherri was preceded in death by her father, John Hollis “JH” Reeves. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Sherri’s memory to Moffat County United Way in care of Grant Mortuary.