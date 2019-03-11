Obituary: Shane Cary Seegmiller

Sept. 2, 1989 — March 6, 2019

Shane Cary Seegmiller, 29, was born Sept. 2, 1989, and passed away unexpectedly March 6, 2019, at his home in Craig, Colorado.

Shane was the oldest of three children born to Michelle Kelly Robertson and William Cary Seegmiller.

He is survived by his mother; father; brother, Zackary; sister, Jaid; and numerous other loving family members.

We know that Shane was accepted excitedly on the other side but mourned at his parting here. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. It is without regret that we wish him the best and can’t wait to be reunited with him one day.

Shane was an avid outdoorsman, bodybuilding enthusiast, mineworker, and beloved son, grandson, sibling, cousin, and friend to many. Shane worked hard at everything he did in work and play. We are all very proud of his many accomplishments in such a short time.

Memorial services and a late luncheon will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at 125 Eagle Crest Drive in Rangely, Colorado.