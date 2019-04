August 11, 1931- February 13, 2019 Celebration of life services for Ruth Hutton, of Craig, will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at The Haven Community Center in Hayden. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at http://www.grantmortuarycraig.com

