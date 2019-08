September 17, 1928- August 3, 2019

Richard “Peanuts” Mann, of Craig, died Saturday, August 3, 2019 at The Sandrock Ridge Care Center. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 9, 2019 at Craig Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Sandrock Ridge Care Center Activity Fund in care of Grant Mortuary.