Obituary: Reed H. Gurr

Aug. 18, 1941 — Oct. 6, 2018

Reed H. Gurr, 77, left this Earth on Oct. 6, 2018 in Roosevelt, Utah, after a 17-month battle with mesothelioma.

Reed was born Aug. 18, 1941, to Bula Gillman Gurr and Earl Gurr in Vernal, Utah. He graduated from UHS in 1959, joined the Utah National Guard, and was activated to the Army Reserves.

He married Kenna Dawn Workman in 1959 and had two daughters, Teresa and Alisia, and later divorced. On Oct. 4, 1968 he married Jackie Nielson.

He is survived by Marlene (Dalvis) Kendall, Gene (Janet) Gurr, Jane Gurr; and his children Teresa (Robert) Foley, Alisia Mecham, Traci (Tony) Arbaney, Jenifer Gurr, Randy (Sheri) Gurr, Vicki (Steve) Cless, Debbie Gurr, Tina (Sam) Dansie, Ronda Blackburn, and Holly Gurr.

He was preceded in death by his wife Jackie Nielson Gurr; parents Bula Gillman Gurr and Earl Gurr; siblings Ellen Gurr, Linda Gurr Stuart, and George Gurr; his grandson Clayton Moon; and his son-in-law Rod Blackburn. blackburnvernalmortuary.com.