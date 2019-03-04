Obituary: Raymond D. Mundon

April 1, 1936 — Feb. 26, 2019

Raymond D. Mundon, 82, passed away Feb. 26, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was born April 1, 1936, in Rifle, Colorado, the son of Curtis and Gertrude Mundon.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Korea during the Korean War. Raymond returned home and later married Mary Dora Lopez (Atwood) in 1980, with whom he lived a long, beautiful life. Raymond enjoyed his life in the outdoors, hunting, camping, and fishing. He worked for Cromer Contracting for 20 years in Craig. He lived In Craig from 1975 to 2004, then moved to Fruita, Colorado, from 2004 to 2019.

Raymond is survived by step-daughters, Shana Mars and Tauna Curry; step-sons, Brad Atwood and Nick Atwood; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Cloud and Velda Coats; and many nieces and nephews.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; his beautiful wife, Mary Dora Mundon; and other loved ones.

A veteran's graveside military service will be held July 27, 2019. A special thanks to the VA CLC staff for taking great care of him.