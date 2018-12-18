Obituary: Phyllis Marie Poole

Jan. 3, 1940 — Nov. 9, 2018

Phyllis Marie Poole died Nov. 9, 2018. She was 78.

Phyllis was born January 3, 1940. She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, and game night.

She is survived by her daughter Heidi Meyring; son and daughter-in-law, Lee and Amy Poole; and grandchildren Madelynn Preston, Savannah Meyring, and Lane and Logan Poole.

She is preceded in death by her husband Lawrence L Poole and sisters Judith Heflin and Marylee Deckert. A celebration of her life was held Nov. 22.