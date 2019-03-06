Obituary: Naomi C. Zulian

Jan. 26, 1919 — Jan. 24, 2019

Naomi Zulian, formerly of Grand Junction, Colorado, died of natural causes Jan. 24, 2019, at Sandrock Ridge Nursing Home in Craig, Colorado. Naomi was born in Breezy Hill, Kansas, and after her family moved several times for work, she ended up in Mt. Harris, Colorado, where she met and married Charlie Zulian.

From this union, five children were born: Dannie, Floyd, Deanna, Charles, and David. She is survived by three sons, Floyd, Charles, and David; along with 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by one sister, Betty Walker, of Grand Junction.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Charlie Zulian, one son, Dannie, and one daughter, Deanna.

Naomi was many things during her life: wife, mother, grandmother, helper, waitress, and supporter. She loved table games and could play for hours — pinochle, rummy royal, canasta — but zilch was her favorite, and she was hard to beat at zilch.

Recommended Stories For You

She took care of her family first, but also liked hunting, bowling, fishing, camping, dancing, Mexican food, margaritas, and being in attendance to support anything her kids were into at the time. That could be just about anything, but she was there for support, anyway, and that applied to grandkids, as well.

She was diminutive in size her whole life, but never in accomplishments. She was looking forward to a promised 100th birthday bash, where she would have been treated to Mexican food, margaritas, and Chippendales. She would have loved that, too.

A long life, well-lived.