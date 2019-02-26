Obituary: Michael Shirley “Bones”

April 18, 1958 — Feb. 12, 2019

Michael Shirley "Bones," age 60, of Steamboat Springs, passed away peacefully Feb. 12, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born April 18, 1958, in Spokane, Washington. to the late Muriel and Robert Shirley. He graduated Mead High School 1976.

Michael worked in the food service industry for most of his adult life, most recently for Shamrock Foods until his cancer diagnosis. Michael loved life and was the life of the party! His quick wit and awesome storytelling kept his audience laughing. He loved golfing, skiing, working out, and rides on his Harley. He loved all sports, especially the Seattle Seahawks.

His memory will be forever treasured by the love of his life, wife Dianna, of Phoenix; siblings Linda Richardson (Rodney), of Phoenix, Gerald Shirley, of Seattle, Ramona Shirley, of Phoenix, Scott Shirley (Tori) and niece Ashley of Scottsdale.

Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday March 1, 2019, at Scottsdale Bible Church in the Grace Chapel, 7601 East Shea Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ 85254 .

Recommended Stories For You

Donations in memory of Michael Shirley may be made to Serenity Hospice, 2999 N. 44th St., #225, Phoenix, AZ 85018.