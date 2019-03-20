Obituary: Mary Ruth Kyle

Obituary: Mary Ruth KyleMarch 20, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) March 20, 2019February 9, 1941- March 16, 2019Mary Kyle, of Craig, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at her home. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 23 at the Moffat County Fairgrounds. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsTeen stabber sentenced to 20 yearsWestern Slope native son, firefighter Eric Hill dies in CDOT accidentWestern Slope teen may have sexually assaulted as many as 10 girlsYampa Valley law enforcement cracking down on counterfeit money